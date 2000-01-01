County council discusses 2022 goals, approves repair to jail doors

Going around the table at a regular county council meeting on Monday, November 8 all of the council members shared a variety of topics that they would like to address, with the most repeated being the want to work more on the matrix. Some of the other topics brought up were budgeting,a capital asset management plan, spending, working with the commissioners, a possible rules committee, department staffing, the recycling and transfer station, and the courthouse - the latter two prompting lengthy discussion. Sheriff Jeff Richwine also came before the council to request permission for repairs to the jail doors in block D. Currently, those doors are automatic and he was informed that it would be best if they were turned into manually operated doors as the mechanism that opens the door automatically is out of date and there is only one company around that will work on them. The request was accepted.