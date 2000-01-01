County council discusses mileage reimbursement rates, abatement

The Pulaski County Council discussed several matters at their January 9 session, including the differences between state and federal mileage rates and passed a preliminary resolution to consider establishing an economic revitalization area (ERA) and a tax abatement for a proposed expansion at the VanDerHaag's Inc. site on the southside of Winamac. VanDerHaag's Inc. is planning on constructing a 100' x 200' steel structure on the south parcel that they have, beyond where they put up the two new buildings. It is estimated that the project will cost about $2 million. It is expected to add about 25 employment positions with an expected average annual salary between $50,000 and $75,000. Auditor Laura Wheeler told the council that she believes it was the probation department who approached her about potentially adopting the federal rate. The federal rate currently sits at 65.5 cents per mile while the state rate is 49 cents per mile. Wheeler told the council that the state rate has changed three times in the past year. A motion was passed to adopt the federal rate as the maximum.