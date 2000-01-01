County council discusses parking lot financing

Pulaski County Commissioner Maurice Loehmer was present at a regular county council meeting on Monday, May 9 to discuss financing for the parking lot project. Loehmer advised that the council was emailed the proposals for the project, but clarified that in speaking with Pulaski County Highway Superintendent Gary Kruger each of the proposals were slightly different so they are not considered a spec. The council received two of the three proposals. Councilwoman Kathi Thompson noted that she would like to know what the additional costs for excavation would be for the quote that did not include it. A motion was unanimously passed to advertise for $65,000 out of the Riverboat fund.