County council does not reschedule public hearing

The Pulaski County Council decided to not reschedule a public hearing for the IGDB Biogas/Loehmerland request during a regular meeting on Monday, March 11. At their February meeting, Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer explained to the council that the project proposes to install an anaerobic digester at Maurice Loehmer's dairy outside of Monterey. However, the public hearing set for this month was canceled. Origer said that as it was reviewed, it was pointed out that the advertised notice had incorrect parcel numbers.