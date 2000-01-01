County council hears project proposal from Doral Renewables

The Pulaski County Council heard a proposal for a new project from Doral Renewables, the parent company of Mammoth Solar, during a regular meeting on Monday, July 14. Director of Development with Doral Renewables Michelle Frees gave the presentation, accompanied by Attorney Chris Shelmon and Senior Vice President of Development for Doral Renewables Kevin Parzyck. Frees explained that they were coming before the council to share the vision of a 945 megawatt project, Mammoth Grazing Lands and Pastures. She said this is a project that has been three years in the making, as the process to acquire land and secure interconnection is not a quick process. Frees went on to explain that this proposal is a bit of a different project, as they have added more acres since their previous submittal in February of this year. She thanked the council for their consideration and said she wanted to remind everyone that “this is step zero” and that “today’s vote is a vote to start the conversation” on the project and it is not a vote on the tax abatement request itself.