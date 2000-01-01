County council holds public hearing on 2024 budget

The Pulaski County Council held a public hearing for the 2024 advertised budget on Monday, Sept. 11. The total advertised budget is $26,597,113. Council president Ken Boswell read the budget estimates for each fund aloud. Some of the highlights included the general fund at $9,529,382, local road and street at $240,000, cumulative bridge at $780,000 and cumulative building at $265,950. The floor was opened for public comment, but none was heard. The 2024 budget will be up for adoption in October.