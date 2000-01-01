County council holds public hearing on 2025 budget

Several topics were on the docket for the Sept. 9 regular county council meeting, but the first item was the public hearing on the 2025 county budget. Once the regular meeting was paused, auditor Laura Wheeler started by reading through the advertised budget. Some of the highlights include casino/riverboat in the amount of $100,000, the general fund in the amount of $10,133,101, highway in the amount of $4,685,115, economic development income tax credit in the amount of $1,825,795, cumulative bridge in the amount of $385,000 and cumulative building in the amount of $96,000. The total advertised budget is for $27,461,462. The entire budget can be viewed on Indiana Gateway.