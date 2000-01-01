County council holds public hearing on Vander Haag’s abatement waiver

The Pulaski County Council recently met for a public hearing on a non-compliance abatement waiver for Vander Haag's Inc. during a special meeting on Monday, July 1. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer explained that the public hearing was required to be held because Des Moines TPE LLC, the parent company that operates Vander Haag's, was late in filing their annual compliance documentation. Essentially, Ordinance 2024-04, if passed, would state that it was a clerical error and that the county council is okay with passing them at this stage and they will be reviewed for substantive compliance. Origer explained that if the council chooses not to pass the ordinance, it would just deny them for this year. Councilman Tim Overmyer made a motion to deny Vander Haag's for this year due to the documentation being late and it was seconded by councilwoman Sheila Hazemi- Jimenez. The motion passed.