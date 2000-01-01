County council holds special meeting ahead of budget adoption

The Pulaski County Council met in a special session on September 25 to review and discuss some items in the 2024 budget as well as go over the proposed wage adjustments. Documents were passed out for the council's review that reflect the work that has been conducted so far on the adjustments. President Ken Boswell said that most of the county departments have already reached out with feedback on it and a few have made a couple of changes. The final proposal for the adjustments will occur at another time. The copies that were provided to the council were for informational purposes only and no action was taken.