County council issues statement on councilman allegations

At a joint commissioner and county council meeting held on Monday, April 11, a prepared statement was read by Pulaski County Council Vice President Adam Loehmer pertaining to the recent allegations and felony charges filed against Pulaski County Councilman Brian Young. Young was present at the meeting. In short, the statement acknowledged the recent criminal charges filed against Young, and stated that county attorney Kevin Tankersley had been in contact with Young's attorney, Anthony Churchward, to open communication about the concerns of the board. Churchward advised that Young's position is that he was a properly elected official of his district and will continue to serve on the council. The council was not prepared to have discussion or to decide legal options at the time of the meeting. Young is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.