County council learns about improving local housing situation

By: 
Megan Galbreath
“We know when the local workforce can’t find housing they can afford, the entire community suffers." - Wendy Rose

Currently there is a shortage of affordable and reliable housing in Pulaski County according to information given at a regular county council meeting on July 11. Community Foundation of Pulaski County Executive Director Wendy Rose said that efforts to address the issue are now underway. The housing efforts are a part of the community foundation’s Forward Thinking Leadership Initiative "Aspirations in Action" plan. Rose, along with Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer, invited the council to attend a meeting on July 26 to hear the results of an analysis that was conducted by professionals about local housing in Pulaski County.

