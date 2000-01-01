County council members don’t all agree with tabling personnel requests

A few words were exchanged during a county council meeting as the council decided a handful of times to table personnel issues such as hiring new employees or increasing an employee’s hours to full time.

During a county council meeting on March 11, the council announced that they have been advised by the consulting firm that they have hired, to not hire anyone or enter into any big projects.

Councilman Brian Young voiced his concern about tabling all of the personnel requests.

“I feel like we are working for Peters Consulting right now,” Young said of the consulting firm that is contracted by the county.

Councilman Rudy DeSabatine asked Young if he wanted to foot the bill.

“We are hired to make the correct decision here and right now the correct decision cannot be made until we know the exact information,” DeSabatine said.

“It’s the past council’s fault,” Young said.

“It makes it our responsibility because we are elected by the taxpayers to fix the problem now,” said councilman Ken Boswell. “We can’t push it off to someone else now.”

Young said he doesn’t agree that three personnel requests were tabled.