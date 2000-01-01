County Council narrowly approves justice center bond ordinance

The justice center bond ordinance passed on its second reading from the Pulaski County Council at a regular joint session with the Pulaski County Board of Commissioners last Monday night. Bond Ordinance 2021-07 passed with a 4-3 vote, with council members Rudy DeSabatine, Tim Overmyer, and Mike Tiede remaining in opposition. Prior to open discussion, Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer explained that the projected estimate for the project is approximately $5.88 million, which is slightly over the maximum $5.575 million that the bond allows.