County council passes Bottlebrush Solar documents

The economic development agreement and tax abatement for the Bottlebrush Solar project passed after a public hearing at a regular county council meeting on Monday, June 12. Bottlebrush Solar is a project of Invenergy LLC, proposed to be located in Salem and Beaver townships. According to the project summary presented by Matt Muller, Senior Associate of Renewable Development at Invenergy, Bottlebrush Solar will be a 200 megawatt capacity project, which is enough energy for over 40,000 homes. If granted approval, proper permitting would be acquired in the fall of this year, construction in Spring 2025 through Winter 2026 and operations starting in Winter 2026.