County council passes matrix wage raise for 2022
By:
Megan Galbreath
During a regular Pulaski County Council meeting on Monday, December 13, Councilman Adam Loehmer made a motion for a 3% raise for the matrix, but during discussion Councilman Brian Young warned about doing that this year, as they did a 3% raise last year as well. He added that he feels like the departments do deserve a raise, however. After discussion, the council unanimously voted in favor of granting a 3% raise to all of the departments that were approved at the budget meeting. Those not included in the raise are EMS, maintenance, and other departments that have already been adjusted.
