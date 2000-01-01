County council questions tax abatements

The Pulaski County Council questioned two tax abatements that were presented to them during a regular meeting Monday evening.

At the meeting, six different tax abatements were reviewed by the council. Those abatements were from JSI Steel Distribution & Fabrication Inc., LaurDi Properties LLC, Remington Seeds LLC, FRATCO Inc., and Plymouth Tube.

One of the tax abatement requests from Plymouth Tube did not meet the requirements of an abatement.

In regards to the LaurDi Properties LLC abatement requests, councilwoman Alex Haschel questioned why the county is approving two tax abatements for property. She understands the tax abatements for the companies that have employees. Haschel doesn’t agree with approving the abatements on property just because it is something that the county council has done in the past.

The council approved the abatements with opposition from Haschel.