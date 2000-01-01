County council still working on other department pay raises

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office training room was packed to the brim on Monday, August 28 with many county officials who were seemingly interested in any updates on potential pay raises for their departments. Noticing the amount of people in attendance, president Ken Boswell led off the special Pulaski County Council meeting with addressing that topic first, before diving into other topics related to the 2024 budget. He continued, explaining that they are still working on them and that discussions and work have been ongoing since the last council meeting. Boswell said that they are getting preliminary numbers put together now and they are looking at a possible option for a funding mechanism. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer added that the Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF) has released its preliminary estimates for the county's 2024 income tax revenue. He said that the increase for the county's share of that is about $611,000.