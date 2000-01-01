Home / News / County council talks one-time stipend, approves department additionals

By: 
Megan Galbreath

At their January meeting, the Pulaski County Council discussed several matters including a one-time stipend, potentially re-establishing the cumulative bridge and building funds and approving two additionals that need to be advertised. Pulaski County Community Development Commission (CDC) Executive Director Nathan Origer had a request for an additional for $350,000 to the professional services line item. The second request for an additional came from the Pulaski County Health Department for $25,000 out of the COVID-19 reimbursement fund to spend. As for the one-time stipend, vice president Adam Loehmer said that when the commissioners went to a meeting, they discovered that several counties are using their ARPA money for a stipend, or a one-time bonus. Loehmer explained that they are seriously looking at this option, but are still trying to gather more information.

