County council touches base on tax abatement documents

The proposed tax abatement documents were back on the table at a regular Pulaski County Council meeting on Monday, June 10. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer said that he has received feedback from councilors, the auditor, assessor and the members of the Economic Development Commission and has updated the drafts of the tax abatement application documents and rules as well as a draft adopting ordinance. Vice president Mike Tiede shared that he learned from Steve McKinney's recent tax abatement class that many counties award abatements on a case-by-case basis. He commented that he believes this process is more structured and fair. Additionally, Origer reminded that there is language in the documents that give the council and the EDC some flexibility as long as there is justification in writing.