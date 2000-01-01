County COVID-19 cases following state health department predictions

State health department officials warned of an after Thanksgiving surge in positive COVID-19 cases, and the Pulaski County numbers seem to be following the predicted trend.

On Monday, the Indiana Department of Health reported a total of 657 positive cases of COVID-19 in Pulaski County since the state started collecting data earlier this year. A total of 24 people have died because of the virus. Monday calculations indicate there was a seven-day positivity rate (all tests) of 11.1%. The unique individuals seven-day positivity rate was 25.1%.

A total of 430,401 positive cases and 6,530 deaths have been reported at the state level between March 6 and Monday, Dec. 14.