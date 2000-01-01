County discusses files found in courthouse attic

Approximately 100 long, unmarked file boxes were recently found in the attic of the Pulaski County Courthouse and discussion took place at the December joint session on how to properly remove and store the boxes. Circuit Court Judge Mary Welker brought the item to the county's attention, noting that she is unsure how to carefully remove the boxes, as they are covered in filth that could pose as a serious health concern. Judge Welker said that upon doing some research, she has found that a specialized company would have to come in and take the boxes down properly. Both the county council and the commissioners agreed it would be best to have a company who can properly do the work to do it, rather than putting county employees at risk.