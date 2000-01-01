County explores privatizing recycling and transfer station

At the Sept. 2 regular commissioners meeting, it was suggested by President Don Street that they look into potentially privatizing the Pulaski County Recycling and Transfer Station. President Street said that he emailed Auditor Teresa Bryant and she provided the station’s financial information from 2023 through mid-2025. In 2023, the center brought in receipts in the amount of $278,000 and expenses in the amount of $352,510, coming to a deficit of about $74,320. In 2024, the center had a deficit of $78,000 and in 2025 (the first six months), a deficit of $66,000. He said that this proposal is to simply do some "fishing" to see if there is another organization that can do it better than the county has. Street proposed a starting date of July 1, 2026 to provide the recycling and transfer station for all of Pulaski County. He said that they would continue to lease and maintain current equipment and ground. It would be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding holidays, and be open one Saturday a month. They would accept current recycling items that are being accepted at no cost, except tires or electronics which would be at a reasonable fee. They would also offer recycling bins and cardboard recycling to the incorporated towns of Pulaski County. Street said that Francesville does not have recycling at this time, along with Medaryville and Monterey. He noted that he had brought it to Francesville's attention and they declined it. He said he would also like to offer recycling education throughout the county.