County health dept. receives approval for improvements

Handwashing sinks and new flooring were approved for the Pulaski County Health Department during a regular commissioners meeting on Feb. 3. Edwina Guffey asked permission to purchase two sinks and vinyl wood plank flooring for three of the offices - two patient rooms and the vaccine storage room. She said the total cost would be around $15,000. That would include running all new plumbing. Guffey explained that they have money from an old grant they had received, so she is only asking permission to spend the money, not any additional money from the county.