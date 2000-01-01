County hears concern over trespassing issue with solar company

A trespassing concern was brought to both the Pulaski County Commissioners and the Pulaski County Council on Jan. 5 and Jan. 12. At the Jan. 5 commissioners meeting, Sherry Fagner, of Winamac, stated that for the second documented time solar employees have trespassed on a property owned by her mother and her brother. She said that she believes that the trespassing that occurred in late December was deliberate and not accidental. Fagner said there was a vehicle that did not want to wait on Town and Country's road grader and drove directly from one end of the field completely to the other end of the field. She said that they did have the sheriff's office look at this. She explained that they were not aware of this happening originally. They found out that it occurred when they were contacted by Bryan Anderson who works for Alaska Power at the laydown yard. Fagner said that they did not ask for this intrusion on their property and they did not ask for solar to come to Pulaski County. However, she clarified that she is not necessarily anti-solar – she just doesn't approve of solar companies that intrude on properties where they shouldn't be.