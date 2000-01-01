County highway garage roof in need of repairs

Pulaski County Highway Superintendent Gary Kruger informed the commissioners during a regular meeting on Monday, April 4 that the roof of the highway garage is in need of some repairs. Kruger explained that early on Monday the ceiling had leaked approximately three gallons of water into the meeting room. He advised that he believes the project would be quite costly, but he believes it needs to be done as soon as possible. The funds for the repairs would have to come out of the county highway budget. Commissioner Maurice Loehmer said that he hopes the project could be completed before the fall.