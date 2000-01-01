County highway garage selected as early voting location

In December, Pulaski County Clerk and Election Board Secretary JoLynn Behny stressed the importance of finding an early voting location that is ADA compliant as soon as possible. They have since settled on the Pulaski County Highway Garage to be the early voting location for this year's elections. Behny said at an election board meeting on Jan. 9 that she has discussed with highway superintendent Gary Kruger about using the garage and he was receptive to the idea. She explained that the garage has ample parking, is ADA compliant, Wi-Fi accessible and is already an established polling location. Behny noted that Pulaski County Treasurer Teresa Bryant also plans to have a station at the highway garage at the same time so she can receive property taxes. Upon discussion, it appears it should not be a problem.