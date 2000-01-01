County hires animal control officer
By:
Amber L. Tomlinson
There’s a new animal control officer in town.
Pulaski County Sheriff Jeff Richwine asked commissioners to hire Stephanie Schulze during a regular meeting Monday morning.
The animal control officer position is part-time and this is the first public office type of job that Schulze has had.
Richwine said uniforms have been ordered for Schulze and the animal control vehicle is ready for her use.
See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and online for digital subscribers.