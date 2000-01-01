Home / News / County holds public hearing on 2026 budget
The first meeting in the county courthouse post-renovation was a Pulaski County Council meeting, held on Monday, Sept. 8. All members were present. Pictured from left to right: Brad Bonnell, AJ Gutwein, Jeff Richwine, Ken Boswell, President Mike Tiede, Vice President Sheila Hazemi, Tim Overmyer and County Auditor Teresa Bryant.

County holds public hearing on 2026 budget

By: 
Megan Galbreath

The regular county council meeting on Sept. 8 was recessed so a public hearing could be held on the proposed 2026 Pulaski County budget. Auditor Teresa Bryant said that the total 2026 budget for Pulaski County is $26,738,507. Grants make up approximately $5 million of this budget. The line item breakdown is as follows: Casino/Riverboat: $96,000; General: $10,166,676; Reassessment: $148,000; Police Pension: $15,000; Courthouse lease/rental: $1,017,000; Highway: $4,735,971; Local Road and Street: $280,000; Cumulative Bridge: $505,000; Health Department: $202,900; Jail Lease Rental: $336,944; Aviation/Airport: $201,416; Cumulative Capital Development: $407,000; Economic Development: $1,822,745; Local Health Department Trust Account: $2,500; Supplement Juvenile Probation Services: $15,000; Supplemental Adult Probation Services: $74,300; Plat Book Fees: $8,000; Local Health Maintenance: $20,000; Drug Free Community: $30,000; Pretrial: $18,300; Pretrial Grant: $74,465; Veterans Court Grant: $134,500; Court Interpreter Grant: $3,500; County Elected Officials Training: $5,000; DRMO: $5,000; Community Crossings Matching Grant: $1,500,00; Statewide 911: $317,651; Accident Report: $6,000; SIM Opioid Grant Award: $60,000; Firearms Training: $13,000; Clerks Perpetuation Fund: $5,000; Jury Fees: $10,000; Aviation Grant: $570,000; Airport Improvements: $15,000; Misdemeanant: $85,000; LIT - PSAP: $757,625; VOCA Grant: $81,370; Family Recovery Grant: $75,000; Drug Court Grant: $132,000; Identification Security Protection: $1,700; Local Emergency Planning Commission: $10,000; Health SB4: $156,029; LIT Public Safety: $1,853,612; CASA Program: $66,303; CARES LHC: $65,000; American Rescue Plan: $633,000. After Bryant finished reading the budget aloud, the floor opened up for council discussion. Councilman Ken Boswell had suggested taking the numbers back to the 2025 budget.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

(574) 946-6628
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here