County holds public hearing on 2026 budget

The regular county council meeting on Sept. 8 was recessed so a public hearing could be held on the proposed 2026 Pulaski County budget. Auditor Teresa Bryant said that the total 2026 budget for Pulaski County is $26,738,507. Grants make up approximately $5 million of this budget. The line item breakdown is as follows: Casino/Riverboat: $96,000; General: $10,166,676; Reassessment: $148,000; Police Pension: $15,000; Courthouse lease/rental: $1,017,000; Highway: $4,735,971; Local Road and Street: $280,000; Cumulative Bridge: $505,000; Health Department: $202,900; Jail Lease Rental: $336,944; Aviation/Airport: $201,416; Cumulative Capital Development: $407,000; Economic Development: $1,822,745; Local Health Department Trust Account: $2,500; Supplement Juvenile Probation Services: $15,000; Supplemental Adult Probation Services: $74,300; Plat Book Fees: $8,000; Local Health Maintenance: $20,000; Drug Free Community: $30,000; Pretrial: $18,300; Pretrial Grant: $74,465; Veterans Court Grant: $134,500; Court Interpreter Grant: $3,500; County Elected Officials Training: $5,000; DRMO: $5,000; Community Crossings Matching Grant: $1,500,00; Statewide 911: $317,651; Accident Report: $6,000; SIM Opioid Grant Award: $60,000; Firearms Training: $13,000; Clerks Perpetuation Fund: $5,000; Jury Fees: $10,000; Aviation Grant: $570,000; Airport Improvements: $15,000; Misdemeanant: $85,000; LIT - PSAP: $757,625; VOCA Grant: $81,370; Family Recovery Grant: $75,000; Drug Court Grant: $132,000; Identification Security Protection: $1,700; Local Emergency Planning Commission: $10,000; Health SB4: $156,029; LIT Public Safety: $1,853,612; CASA Program: $66,303; CARES LHC: $65,000; American Rescue Plan: $633,000. After Bryant finished reading the budget aloud, the floor opened up for council discussion. Councilman Ken Boswell had suggested taking the numbers back to the 2025 budget.