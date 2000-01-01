County home beginning to deteriorate

As Pulaski County Commissioners are waiting for an ordinance to be drafted and approved by the county council to sell the home, the building is starting to fall apart.

Within the past couple of months, caution tape has been strung around the east area of the home to keep the public from getting too close to the building.

The original farm was purchased by the Pulaski County Commissioners in 1865 to be used as a poor farm. The home is located on approximately 6 acres of land on CR 60 S., southwest of Winamac.

Pulaski County Commissioner President Terry Young said there were issues with the chimney a couple of years ago when the home was still open. Parts of bricks were falling. Bricks are falling again from the chimney.

Young said at this time, the county does not plan to make any repairs to the building. The hope of the commissioners is that the building can be sold soon, as it was recently rezoned to a two-family or multi-family residential property. It was previously zoned as a heavy industrial area.

Pulaski County Maintenance Director Jeff Johnston said it’s the policy of the maintenance department to check the county home property and facility about three times a week. Johnston said the staff usually checks it daily when they travel to the recycling and transfer station.