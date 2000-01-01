County hopes to use leftover CARES Act funds for litigation

The Pulaski County Council has approved hiring attorneys to represent the commissioners and the board of zoning appeals regarding litigation stemming from a special exception.

During a regular council meeting on Oct. 12, the council heard from building inspector Doug Hoover and building and zoning coordinator Karla Pemberton, who requested additional appropriations for possible litigation stemming from the board of zoning appeals approval of the Mammoth Solar special exception. Two contracts from attorneys were given to the council to review.

Pemberton said the board of zoning appeals approved both contracts. One of the contracts renewed services with local attorney Kevin Tankersley, who is also the county attorney and represents the commissioners. The $25,000 will cover the expenses of the BZA and the commissioners, according to Pemberton.

Councilwoman Kathi Thompson suggested funding for the attorney fees could come from the CARES Act money that the county is not using and can be used for any expense, according to her.

After further discussion, a motion to advertise an additional appropriation of $25,000 was approved. Councilman Brian Young opposed the motion.

Young said that funding could have made Pemberton a full-time employee instead of a part-time employee and the community development commission could have hired an assistant again.

Council president Ken Boswell said he spoke with Tankersley and this is considered special litigation. Boswell said he doesn’t see the litigation as protecting solar panels but protecting the county employees and the decisions they make.