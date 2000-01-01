County human resources position presented to boards

Councilwoman Sheila Hazemi-Jimenez presented a job description for a county human resources position during a regular joint session meeting on Monday, Aug. 12. She said she was proposing that the council and the commissioners consider having a human resources administrator for the 2025 budget. She provided an in-depth job description that covers all of the responsibilities of the position. The description has already been cleared through attorney Kevin Tankersley's office. She explained that this position would give guidance when it comes to hiring and firing, insurance, writing job descriptions and mediation issues within a department.