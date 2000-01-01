County jail on lockdown after COVID-19 outbreak

A recent outbreak of COVID-19 has occurred in the Pulaski County Jail, causing 23 inmates to test positive for the virus. According to Pulaski County Sheriff Jeffery Richwine, the first positive cases were reported on Friday, Sept. 10, and he said they immediately locked the jail down to help contain and slow the spread. Inmates are currently eating meals in their cells and they are being given cleaning supplies to clean their spaces as well. All inmates are scheduled time to be out of their cell for an hour a day. Richwine also added that Dr. Anderson from Pulaski Memorial Hospital had asked to come out to give an antibody treatment to any of the inmates that needed it. He noted that under this particular treatment they have to receive the antibodies within ten days of testing positive. The treatment comes at no extra cost to the county.