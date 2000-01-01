County learns about 4C Health services, courthouse updates

Both the Pulaski County Council and the Pulaski County Commissioners were briefed on the status of the courthouse renovation project so far and received some information on what 4C Health does for the county in regards to mental health during a joint session on Aug. 14. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer said that they plan on letting bids during the last week of September for the courthouse project. They will be due by the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 6 and then they are scheduled to be opened by the Pulaski County Commissioners later that evening.