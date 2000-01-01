County to look at resolution for virtual meeting attendance option

At their joint session this month, discussion is expected to be had between the county council and the commissioners on a resolution allowing county board members to participate in meetings electronically. The topic was first discussed separately at their respective meetings in November. County attorney Kevin Tankersley drafted a resolution for both boards to review at their December meetings. Council president Ken Boswell said that many counties have adopted policies to carry on the option, even after the pandemic. Councilwoman Kathi Thompson added that she thinks the resolution is a good idea and could be useful when there is a particularly crucial vote at a meeting and some members cannot be physically present due to illness, quarantine or another engagement out of town.