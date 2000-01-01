County party chairmen appoint new election board members

A new appointment by the Democratic Party and a resignation by the Republican Party appointment is causing a bit of a stir with the election board members.

Around July 9, Democratic Party Chairman Doug Denton announced that Laura Bailey would no longer be representing the party on the election board. Under the guidance of Bailey and Republican appointee Jon Frain, along with help from county clerk Christi Hoffa, the county went from several township voting locations to a handful of voting centers, saving the county money. The board also updated polling equipment.

In a recent social media post, Bailey said she has enjoyed serving the voters of Pulaski County and the Pulaski County Democrats.

This will be the first time Jessye Gilley has served on the election board. Gilley is from the Monterey area where she has lived for about 11 years. She is the director of the Culver Boys and Girls Club.

Republican Party Chairman Dan Murphy recently announced that the Republican member, Jon Frain, resigned from the election board. Frain was the chairman of the election board. Murphy thanked Frain for his dedication and time as a member of the election board.

It appears there were three people who let Murphy know of their interest in being a part of the election board. Murphy appointed Patricia Sullivan as the newest member of the election board.