County ponders what to do about cable repair bill

Pulaski County Highway Superintendent Terry Ruff asked the commissioners how they would like to proceed if a cable is cut while the highway department is working.

During a regular commissioners’ meeting Monday evening, Ruff said about a year ago a cable was cut and the phone/cable company wants reimbursed for the damage. The insurance deductible is about $1,000. The cost of the repair is $1,047.

Ruff was advised that the claim should be given to the insurance company so they can process the claim. County attorney Kevin Tankersley said if the county just pays it then the deductible will not be recorded.

According to Ruff, when the line was hit the highway crew was told that the county would not have to pay for it. The next day the incident was under investigation by the company.

Tankersley advised the county to not pay for it at this time.