County property to be listed, not auctioned

With the new survey completed, county commissioner Maurice Loehmer came before the Pulaski County Council on Monday, September 12 to see how they should go about selling the property near the former county home. County council president Ken Boswell asked the rest of the board if given the new survey, they still felt it is wise to auction the property off. Loehmer said that the commissioners spoke to one realtor so far and they are interested in listing it. He said an escalation clause could be included and would state that the buyer is willing to outbid any other offers up to a certain price. The council ultimately decided to change their previous instruction to the commissioners of auctioning the property off, to advising them to list it with a real estate agent instead.