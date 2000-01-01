County representatives to attend meeting on proposed temporary Francesville crosswalk

Debbie Mix, Purdue Extension Community Wellness Coordinator for Starke, Marshall, and Pulaski counties, recently informed both the Pulaski County Commissioners and the Pulaski County Council of a proposed temporary crosswalk over North Bill Street, or CR 1450 W., and possibly Ada Street in Francesville. She explained the matter was brought to her attention by a concerned individual who was worried about the safety of children and other individuals in Francesville who have to cross the street to get to the baseball diamonds in the summer. Commissioner president Chuck Mellon and county councilman Mike Tiede agreed to attend the meeting on the matter along with several others who would be effected by the project.