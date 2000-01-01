County to require tags for off-road vehicles

Off-road vehicles (ORVs) will be required to have a special sticker for recreational, agriculture or manufacturing/construction use (including solar), according to a new Pulaski County ordinance introduced at a regular commissioners meeting on Monday, May 5.

Pulaski County Sheriff Chris Schramm informed the commissioners that Chief Deputy Fred Rogers did the work on coming up with the terms in Ordinance 2025-10 and attorney Jacob Ahler wrote it.

Schramm held up a bright orange sticker for everyone in the room to see.

Schramm advised that the sticker will be good from January 1 to December 31 and will cost $25. That money will go into a county established accident report account. All ORVs will have to undergo an inspection in order to get a sticker.