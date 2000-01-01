County, towns repeal facial covering ordinances and order

Facial covers are no longer being enforced in Pulaski County as the town ordinances and county order have been repealed.

The town councils of Winamac and Francesville both approved to repeal the facial covering ordinance during emergency meetings on May 13. The ordinances, local disaster emergency and promulgating mitigation procedures, stated that because Pulaski County has declared a local disaster emergency, the council wanted to minimize the threat of widespread injury or death. It also stated that employees and owners of businesses should wear face masks that cover the nose and mouth along with those entering the business.

The commissioners approved to rescind the order that was approved on April 30, on Monday, during a regular meeting.