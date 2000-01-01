County transfer station to increase fees in 2019

Commissioners of Pulaski County approved for the transfer station and recycling center fees to increase in 2019.

The commissioners spoke with transfer station and recycling center manager Brad Bonnell regarding a fee increase during a regular meeting Monday morning. He would like to see the disposal fees raised 1 cent per pound and he would like to see a surcharge added to all bedding mattresses and box springs. The rate would be $5 plus the scale weight.

It was also suggested that the fee for the items that are hard to handle such as boats, hot tubs, long lumber and construction items will be charged 6 cents per pound. Bonnell also proposed a flat rate of $20 per appliance that has Freon. All other appliances would still be free.

Bonnell said the fee change would become effective March 1.