County wage and benefits study to continue

The Pulaski County Council decided on Monday, Sept. 12 that they were fine with the breadth of an area wage and benefits study, but would like to look deeper into Pulaski County department positions. Pulaski County Community Development Commission (CDC) Executive Director Nathan Origer said that since last month's meeting, the CDC office has been working on a wage and benefits study instead of hiring an outside consultant to do it. Origer said that so far they have compiled 2021 wage data from 18 counties including Pulaski. The council agreed that they should not expand beyond the 18 counties and should instead focus on digging deeper into both salaries and benefits of department heads and non-department head positions.