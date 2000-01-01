County wide wellness program introduced

Superior Court Judge Crystal Kocher and Pulaski County Community Navigator Katie Surma presented some information about a county wellness program to both county boards at a recent joint session. In addition to being a community navigator, Surma is also a certified personal trainer. Kocher said that they have recently talked about different wellness programs and they recently spoke with commissioner Maurice Loehmer about potentially starting a county wide wellness program. The program would help create more cohesiveness among county employees. The program would involve regular inner office e-mails regarding fitness ideas and challenges. They are planning to start small at first.