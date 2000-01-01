Court cases costing county

Pulaski Circuit Court Judge Michael Shurn is preparing for upcoming court cases but not in regards to presiding over hearings. Instead, he is currently reviewing the court spending and how to pay some outstanding costs.

At a regular Pulaski County Council meeting, Shurn requested a transfer and an additional appropriation to cover costs that are occurring because of the recent murder cases.

“We have had a number of people raise the issue of whether or not they are competent to stand trial,” Shurn said. “Some have also raised that they were insane at the time that they committed the offense.”

Because of those issues, Shurn said psychiatrists are hired and must evaluate the subjects to determine if they are fit to stand trial.

Shurn requested transferring $7,000 from the witness fees line item to the examination of prisoners line item to pay for some “outstanding bill.” He also requested additional fees to cover the cost of the psychiatrists testifying. Shurn’s request to transfer funds was approved. His request for an additional appropriation of $17,000 was approved to advertise.