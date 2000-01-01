Court celebrates veteran treatment court graduate

Staff, local government officials, representatives, family and friends celebrated the commencement of one graduate from the Pulaski County Veterans Treatment Court on Friday, July 12 in the Pulaski County Superior Courtroom. Billy is the court's most recent graduate and has been in the veteran's treatment court program for a little over 14 months. Superior Court Judge Crystal Kocher said that throughout this time, he has made difficult life changes and has successfully met every requirement of the veteran's treatment court program and the Shepherd's House recovery program. During the ceremony, Billy received a flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol building from Congressman Rudy Yakym's Office, a quilt, a challenge coin and a certificate of graduation.