Home / News / Court celebrates veteran treatment court graduate
Superior Court Judge Crystal Kocher congratulates Billy on his graduation from Veterans Treatment Court.

Court celebrates veteran treatment court graduate

By: 
Megan Galbreath

Staff, local government officials, representatives, family and friends celebrated the commencement of one graduate from the Pulaski County Veterans Treatment Court on Friday, July 12 in the Pulaski County Superior Courtroom. Billy is the court's most recent graduate and has been in the veteran's treatment court program for a little over 14 months. Superior Court Judge Crystal Kocher said that throughout this time, he has made difficult life changes and has successfully met every requirement of the veteran's treatment court program and the Shepherd's House recovery program. During the ceremony, Billy received a flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol building from Congressman Rudy Yakym's Office, a quilt, a challenge coin and a certificate of graduation.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

(574) 946-6628
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here