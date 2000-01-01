Courthouse completion anticipated around Fourth of July

The new year is off and rolling. The first county commissioners meeting was well attended and covered a variety of matters. The first order of business of the Jan. 6 session was for the commissioners to hold the election of officers. Mike McClure opened up nominations for president by nominating Don Street. His nomination was seconded by Jenny Knebel and it passed. Street then nominated McClure to serve as vice president and that motion was also seconded by Jenny Knebel. It passed as well. Street asked if the project timeline has been on track or if there have been delays. Origer replied that superintendent John Allen had recently suggested that they are still on track to be finished around the Fourth of July. However, he said that Allen's boss, the project manager, has not committed to that date.