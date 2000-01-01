Courthouse elevator to open Nov. 1

County officials are planning for the courthouse elevator to be in use the first of November, right on schedule.

County maintenance director Jeff Johnston announced the elevator will be open after the state has inspected the equipment and his hope is that it will be done before the next month. The contractual deadline for completion was Oct. 31. Johnston said the project is on time and within budget.

The old elevator, that was installed in 2004, lacked an automatic door and to access it a person would have to open a door that swings out. Once inside the elevator that was approximately 3 feet by 4 feet, it was not large enough to handle some electric wheelchairs.

As part of the elevator project, a portion of the old shaft was removed and expanded. The new elevator is about the size of the justice center elevator. Because of the new elevator and shaft, the parts from the old elevator will be saved and used for the annex building elevator.

The estimated costs of the elevator renovation are about $475,000.