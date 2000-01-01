Courthouse elevator stalled due to fire alarm

The Nov. 1 date has long passed and the Pulaski County Courthouse elevator is still not in use.

The project was supposed to be completed by Oct. 31 and operational on Nov. 1 but instead it has stalled.

Pulaski County Maintenance Director Jeff Johnston announced last month that the elevator project was on schedule and would be operable by Nov. 1. While the structure of the elevator and the shaft are complete, the elevator won’t be used until the state gives the final OK.

The plan is for the dispatch center to monitor the fire alarm of the elevator. A direct line would come from the elevator to the dispatch center to a panel. It was discovered that the panel is antiquated and a new chip is required.

Because of the outdated equipment other companies are being contracted to address the issue and causing a bit of a delay.

Johnston said the chip would have to be reprogrammed or a new one purchased. The company that is working with the chip wasn’t able to give Johnston a timeline as to when or if the chip would be available. On Monday, Johnston said the chip was being installed.