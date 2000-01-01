Home / News / Courthouse lease, Fratco ERA resolutions pass

By: 
Megan Galbreath

The Pulaski County Council passed the courthouse lease resolution as well as a preliminary Fratco ERA (Economic Revitalization Area) resolution during a regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 9. Fratco Chief Operating Officer Bill Champion said that they added a new high speed line, which has over $2 million worth of new equipment. The new line allows them to hire six more workers. They are asking for a tax abatement for the project. The council then heard from Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer about Resolution 2023-15, which is the courthouse lease resolution. Origer explained that the resolution affirms the council’s determination of a need for the courthouse renovation project and overall approves the execution of the lease between the county and the Pulaski County Courthouse Building Corporation.

