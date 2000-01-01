Courthouse office assignments finished, project slowly moves along

The courthouse renovation project is slowly taking some steps forward. The Pulaski County Commissioners were advised at a regular meeting on Jan.17 that office space assignments and furniture selections are turning the corner. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer said that after a longer process than what they would have liked, they have finished all of the space assignments and are finishing up the preliminary furniture programming such as how many desks they are going to need. They are also selecting shapes and sizes of the desks. President Chuck Mellon asked Origer if he could email the commissioners the space assignments and he said he could.